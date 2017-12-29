Make A New Year's Resolution To Explore Outdoor Michigan This Winter

December 29, 2017

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people to make a resolution this New Year to get outdoors and get active.



The DNR is hoping that for 2018, Michigan residents will make an “adventure resolution” and commit to exploring more of what the state has to offer during winter months. One special event, a Shoe Year’s Hike, will take place locally. On New Year’s Day from 1pm until 4, residents are being invited to take a guided snow shoe walk through the Island Lake Recreation Area. This is part of a First Day Hike event which is coordinated by the National Association of State Park Directors. Last year, more than 62,000 people participated in the event and went on guided hikes covering over 114,000 miles across the country. If the Shoe Year’s Hike doesn’t fit your schedule, the DNR is also encouraging people to see more of Michigan by other means, like cross country skiing or fat tire biking.



For an online calendar of winter hikes and other activities across the state, visit www.michigan.gov/winterfun. Photo- Michigan DNR(MK)