Local Salvation Army Continues Toward 2017 Red Kettle Goal

December 28, 2017

According to the Salvation Army of Livingston County, the organization is getting closer to its Red Kettle goal, but is still a bit short as the end of the 2017 holiday campaign draws near.



Major Prezza Morrison tells WHMI the Salvation Army is still about $52,000 shy of the target and is looking for donations to help them reach their goal of $385,000. The Red Kettle drive – which supplies about one-third of the organization’s annual budget - ended on the Saturday before Christmas Eve.



In addition to helping people during the holidays, the effort provides food, clothing and utility assistance the year around. However, those wishing to donate can still do so by contacting the Salvation Army of Livingston County or donating online at salvationarmy.org/Livingston. (TT)