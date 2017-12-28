Two Local Officials Have Recently Resigned Their Posts

December 28, 2017

Two local officials have resigned from their respective election-related positions.



Livingston County Elections Coordinator Brenda Meek resigned. The position was posted in various locations including the county website December 4th through the 24th. No specific reason was given for her resignation. Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says she is in the process of reviewing the applications and looks forward to selecting the best candidate for the position.



Meanwhile, Brighton City Clerk Pam Stewart has resigned her position, effective January 3rd. City Manager Nate Geinzer says that Stewart has done a great job for the city of Brighton but just decided to move on, after working more than nine years for the city. WHMI attempted to contact Stewart regarding her future plans but she was unavailable for comment. Stewart was appointed city clerk after the retirement of former clerk Diana Lowe in April of 2016. Geinzer says that Stewart did an “outstanding” job in handling the 2016 presidential election and also with making the new voting equipment operational, as well as training staff in its use.



Geinzer says the city is now taking applications and, in fact, already has received several completed applications for the position. He says interested applicants should go to the city’s website for the job description, duties, and other pertinent information. The deadline for accepting applications is Jan. 8th. Geinzer says candidate interviews will be scheduled sometime after that, and he hopes the position can be filled by February, or March, at the latest. (JM/TT)

