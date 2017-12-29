Charyl Stockwell Middle School Robotics Team Advances To Super Regionals

December 29, 2017

A local prep academy’s robotics team has qualified for the Super Regionals. The Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy in Brighton’s middle school FIRST Tech Challenge robotics teams has cleared through local competition and will be heading out to Iowa.



FIRST Tech Challenge teams design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in head to head challenges. The program, guided by adult coaches and mentors, is designed to help students develop STEM skills, practice engineering principles, and realize the value of hard work and sharing of ideas. The Charyl Stockwell Miners won two qualifying competitions, one being in Mason in November, and the other in Big Rapids earlier this month.



At the Big Rapids event the team earned the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award for their dynamic robot design. At the state championships, the Miners went 4-1 in qualifying matches and made it to the finals in the Edison Division. Their efforts landed them a spot at the Iowa Super Regionals. The Super Regionals will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in March. (MK)

