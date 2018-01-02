Applications Being Accepted For Open South Lyon City Council Seat

January 2, 2018

The City of South Lyon is accepting applications for an open seat on City Council.



When Councilman Joe Ryzyi announced his intention to resign for family and job commitments, South Lyon City Council had two ways to go about filling his seat. At a special meeting in December, they decided to open up the job to applications from any who wish to apply. The other option discussed was to appoint the candidate with the next highest number of votes from the previous election. Mayor Dan Pelchat said they are going the way of applications to really open it up to people who may have seen what’s going on in South Lyon and want to be a part of helping to guide the city. Pelchat said ideally they are looking for the “ultimate utility player.” Applicants should have the city’s interest as a priority, be open to different ideas, and be able to bring their own ideas to the table.



Applications can be found online at the City’s website, or at South Lyon City Hall. They are due back by 5pm on Wednesday, January 10th. Pelchat said they have a special meeting planned for Thursday, January 18th, where they expect to discuss the applicants and potentially fill the seat.



Pelchat wished Ryzyi well, saying that he did a great job and that whoever steps in will have big shoes to fill. (MK)