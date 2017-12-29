Oakland County Sheriff's Office Looking for Suspect in Rash of Robberies

December 29, 2017

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a string of robberies of businesses in three counties since early December. One of those robberies was at an Arby’s restaurant in Hartland Township, in Livingston County.



In another incident, the suspect robbed a Pontiac Subway on Dec. 23rd. getting away with $100 in cash. According to a news release issued by the sheriff's department, officials believe the suspect also is responsible for up to eight similar crimes from Dec. 8-24. Seven of the incidents occurred in Oakland County - two in Pontiac, two in Auburn Hills and three in Waterford Township - along with the one in Hartland in Livingston County and one in St. Clair County.



In the most recent incident, the day after the Subway robbery, there was an attempted armed robbery of a Pontiac florist by a man matching the same description. In all of the incidents, according to the news release, Oakland County Underheriff Mike McCabe said the "descriptions and MO are the same."



The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’7” to 5’9” in height, wearing a black or blue jacket and black mask or scarf covering his face. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (TT)

