Plow Crews Busy, Rash of Spinouts & Accidents Due to Slippery Highways

December 29, 2017

Area law enforcement agencies report there were a large number of spinouts and some rollovers this morning on freeways and roads throughout Southeast and Mid-Michigan.

The reason is a couple of inches of overnight snow that fell in the region. In addition, due to the extremely cold temperatures, the salt poured on roadways by area county road commissions wasn’t having much effect.



I-96 and I-75 in particular had a number of rollouts and crashes during morning rush hour today due to the icy roadways. The situation seemed to be worst on I-96 between Williamston and Okemos in Ingham County, I-96 in the Novi area of Oakland County and I-75, I-69 and I-475 in the Flint area.



Despite the myriad of accidents, area law enforcement agencies have not reported any deadly crashes. The situation is not expected to get much better for the New Year’s holiday weekend. Another inch or so is predicted for tonight with snow showers on the way Saturday. Also, the forecast is for temperatures to remain frigid, hampering efforts to clear the snow from roads. (TT)