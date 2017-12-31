American Red Cross In Need Of Blood And Platelet Donations

December 31, 2017

The American Red Cross is urging community members to give back this winter by donating blood or platelets.



Nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were made to the American Red Cross during last year’s holiday season than the average during the rest of the year. That’s why the Red Cross is urging all eligible donors to give back this time of year by donating blood or platelets. Those donations can be used within days, according to Red Cross Communications Manager Todd Kulman.



Blood is perishable and can only be replenished by volunteer donors. Red blood cells, the most transfused blood product, must be transfused within 42 days. Platelets must be transfused within five days. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed and several donation events will be held in Livingston County through January 12th. To express their appreciation, those who give before or on January 7th will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.



The following donor opportunities will be held in Livingston County:



Howell

1/2/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Venture Church, 8457 E. Highland Road

1/5/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, 620 Byron Road

1/8/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road



Hartland

1/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, 13667 W. Highland Road



Howell

1/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hartland Community Education, 9525 E. Highland Road

