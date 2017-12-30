Crowd Funding Campaign Extended For Howell Pop Up Park Project

December 30, 2017

Officials say there is still time to support a crowd sourcing campaign that aims to bring a transportable park and family friendly fun to downtown Howell.



The National Main Street Center offered a $3,400 matching grant to Howell Main Street to be used towards bringing a Pop Up Park downtown. Earlier this fall, Howell Main Street along with staff from the Downtown Development Authority attended and presented at the International Placemaking Conference in Amsterdam. Meeting with urban developers from around the world, they shared ideas and were inspired by a variety of projects.



Howell Main Street Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly said one of the ideas that struck a chord and lined up with a community desire for more green space and youth-based activities was a Pop Up Park. Edgerly said the 25 foot by 25 foot mobile park would be the first of its kind in the United States and would offer outdoor seating, games, and activities for kids of all age groups. She said they envision tying it in to existing events like Rock the Block and the Food Truck Rally to begin with.



Howell Main Street had until Friday, December 29th to raise the $3,400 to receive the matching funds. However, Edgerly tells WHMI the National Main Street Center is now extending the deadline to match the funds until January 10th. More information about the project and a link to donate is provided. (JM)