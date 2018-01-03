Howell Area Chamber Of Commerce Announces Award Recipients

January 3, 2018

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing leaders and achievements from the community at their yearly dinner later this month.



The Chamber’s 61st Annual Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation will take place on Thursday, January 25th at the Johnson Center at Cleary University. In addition to recognizing many important figures who help drive Howell, several key programs and activities run by the Chamber of Commerce will get a moment in the spotlight.



Many award winners have already been announced. Some of those include Rick Resinger for Outstanding Event Leadership and Brandi Tambasco for the Young Professional award. The City of Howell Police Department, the Livingston Educational Service Agency, and Adam Merkel Restaurants are among the several other organizations and businesses that will be recognized. The Citizen of the Year Award is being kept secret and will be revealed at the event by 2016 winner, Patti Griffith.



Cost to attend is $60 per person, $450 for a reserved table of 8, or $550 for a reserved party of 10. Reservations can be made by emailing mtokan@howell.org, or by calling the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce at (517) 546-3920. (MK)