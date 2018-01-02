Teen Convicted In Sex Assaults To Undergo Another Psych Assessment

January 2, 2018

A Brighton Township teen convicted of sexually assaulting several girls will be able to return home but will also need to undergo a more thorough psychological review.



The teen, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was originally charged with 31 felonies connected to allegations that he sexually assaulted three girls. He entered into a plea deal in which he admitted to six of the charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The juvenile has served a 45-day sentence in the Monroe County Youth Center, which is where he will remain until recent orders are finalized by a judge. The judge has the power and discretion to agree or modify those.



During a hearing today, Livingston County Juvenile Court Referee Chelsea Thomason accepted recommendations included in a safety and supervision plan for the teen but made updates to it, including some related to safety zones. A psychological report was the main point of discussion.



Assistant Prosecutor Marilyn Bradford raised concerns about the accuracy of information and overall content of the report. She noted a private clinician referred to the juvenile as the victim and also referenced allegations, which are actually convictions and should be acknowledged as such at this point in the case. Bradford felt the report covered tests and other things appropriate for a school evaluation but not any real psychological aspects or underlying issues, saying the focus needs to be on the issues that brought him to the court’s attention to try and help him.



The MMPI psychological assessment requested by Bradford was ultimately granted by the referee, which was described as the most commonly used and most specific tool.

The juvenile’s Attorney Ed Literski disagreed with Bradford’s assessment, saying the reports can’t continue forever and the many protections being recommended in the safety and supervision plan are appropriate. The juvenile’s probation officer noted he is in compliance with all requirements and conditions imposed. Literski acknowledged the need for a safety plan but objected to the additional psychological, questioning how many times the teen has to be looked at and evaluated before he can go home. Literski says the teen underwent various assessments and the assistant prosecutor has disagreed with all of the reports – noting everyone including his probation officer agrees and recommends he should go home. He noted services for the juvenile are wraparound, ranging from tether to reporting to intensive probation and sex offender therapy among others.



Once released from the facility, the juvenile will be placed on full house arrest with a tether. There had been concerns expressed about the juvenile returning to Brighton Area Schools but it was noted in court he will be doing online schooling. A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled January 30th. (JM)