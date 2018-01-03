Trial Begins For Woman Charged With Human Trafficking

January 3, 2018

The trial has begun for a former Livingston County woman charged in a human trafficking investigation.



41-year-old Amber Speed, a former Unadilla Township resident who now resides in Munith, is facing a variety of charges, including minor sex trafficking, prostitution/pandering, accepting the earnings of a prostitute and debt bondage. She originally was to stand trial last July, but several delays pushed the proceedings into the New Year. On Tuesday, a jury was seated to hear the trial in Ingham County Circuit Court. Testimony will begin there on Thursday.



The charges were originally announced in March of 2017 by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who said the case stems from an investigation by a Michigan State Police Trooper who came across online ads for Speed’s escort operation, involving herself and at least three other girls. The trooper had recently completed human trafficking training, and Schuette says the alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the ring.



Multiple instances of Speed allegedly trafficking minors are also alleged to have occurred from 2009 through approximately 2014. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (JK)