Milford Woman Receives Lengthy Prison Term In Husband's Beating Death

January 3, 2018

More than two years after police say a Milford woman fatally beat her husband, she has been sentenced in his murder.



60-year-old Yvonne Cortis pleaded guilty last month to charges of 2nd degree murder and killing/torturing an animal in Oakland County Circuit Court, where she was sentenced this afternoon. On the 2nd degree murder charge, Cortis was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of 50 years in prison. She received 2 to 4 years for killing/torturing an animal and will receive credit for 764 days served.



The charges followed the death of 68-year-old Greg Cortis, who died from injuries sustained in the November 2015 crowbar attack. Police said Cortis admitted to beating her husband and dog to put "them out of their misery." Family members have said Cortis has a history of mental illness, although a mental exam determined she was competent to assist in her own defense. Cortis was originally to have stood trial in October of 2016, but that was delayed so a judge could decide on the admissibility of statements Cortis made to police. The judge ultimately ruled that what Cortis told officers before she had been placed into a patrol car was voluntary and could be used at her trial, while everything she said while inside the car could not be admitted because she was then technically in custody and the statements were made prior to her being read her Miranda rights.



Cortis has been held without bond since her arrest and had faced up to life in prison. As part of her sentencing, the judge ordered that Cortis have no contact with Greg Cortis’ family, their spouses or any other family members. (JM)