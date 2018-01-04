Hartland Cromaine Library Announces Book For UN-Big Read Event

January 4, 2018

The Hartland Cromaine Library isn’t letting the lack of a grant stop them from putting on a popular community event.



Adult Services Manager Glenn Fischer said they weren’t approved for the Big Read grant this year, but they got permission to use the name “UN-Big Read” and having one anyway. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together around one book and then share a bunch of experiences related to it. Fischer said the novel in focus this year is Charles Portis’ number 1 best seller, True Grit. True Grit is the story of a young woman seeking revenge for her murdered father in the old west.



The Hartland Cromaine Library is holding a kickoff event with lots of activities for the UN-Big Read on Saturday, January 13th, from 10 am until 1pm. There will be free copies of True Grit available that day. Attendees will also be treated to old time banjo music from Highland Township’s Tim Twiss, chuck wagon themed refreshments, a western themed photo booth, and more.



A series of events are also scheduled through the end of February, including screenings of the 1969 John Wayne version of the movie, and the 2010 Coen Brothers adaptation. Other events of note include a silent movie night at the Hartland Music Hall with live organ accompaniment. There will also be a western themed board game night, leatherworking classes, and homemade trail mix contest. Kids will enjoy “Rootin’ Tootin’ Storytime” and Wild West Family Day. Many events are drop-in, but some require registration for seating space. To sign up or see a list of everything planned visit the library’s website, a link for which is below. (MK)