Salvation Army Still Working On Christmas Campaign Goal

January 7, 2018

Christmas might be past, but the Salvation Army is still working towards its annual campaign goal.



The Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army of Livingston County’s largest fundraising effort of the year. Donations gifted through it help keep all services and programs running year round. Some of the programs that could be affected are their shelter and utility assistance programs. The fundraiser also benefits Pathway of Hope, a program that mentors, councils, and educates families in helping them reach self-sufficiency. Their goal for the 2017 campaign was to raise $385,000 from November 1st through the end of January. To date, they have not hit that number and are still seeking roughly $40,000 to reach it.



Donations can be made online through the link below, or by texting HopeLC to 41444. They can also be dropped off in person at 503 Lake Street, in Howell, or mailed to P.O. Box 647, Howell, MI 48844. (MK)