Pinckney Library Upgrading Computers

January 4, 2018

The New Year is bringing some technology upgrades to a local library.



The Pinckney Community Public Library is upgrading a few of the public computers this week. The library on Putnam Street provides computers for public use, with different platforms to choose from. Officials say the technical system upgrades are underway this week and as of today, all of the public computers will be unavailable for use.



The library’s Wi-Fi connections will be up and running, so officials encourage patrons to bring their own laptop or mobile devices if needed. (JM)