Great Lakes Program Coming To Brighton District Library

January 6, 2018

A unique program about the Great lakes is coming to the Brighton District Library in the New Year.



“Using Technology to Probe the Great Lakes” is being presented by The Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club. It’s the second of two programs in a series about the Great Lakes and Steve Ruberg with the Great Lakes Research Laboratory will talk about his work. Ruberg is a project leader for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the Great Lakes Research Lab. His team probes the lakes with underwater acoustic technology, video imagery and sensor arrays to uncover mysteries but also help protect the water, fish, plants and people from harm. Organizers say one of the fascinating discoveries to be detailed is deep holes in Lake Huron that harbor unique life forms.



The program is free and open to the public. It will take place from 7 to 9pm at the Brighton District Library on Wednesday, January 17th. (JM)