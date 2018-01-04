South Lyon Selects New Fire Chief

Robert Vogel has taken the reins from former Chief Mike Kennedy, who left for a new job as assistant chief with the Ann Arbor Fire Department.



Ironically, Vogel retired from the Ann Arbor department in 2016 after spending 26 years there, including as a Battalion Chief. At various times he has also been a paid on-call firefighter with the Green Oak and Brighton departments. Vogel told the South Lyon Herald that as South Lyon fire chief, his main goal will be to recruit additional firefighters. Currently, the department has 20 firefighters providing staffing from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays.



Although he and his wife Denise live in Brighton Township, Vogel says they plan to move to South Lyon. (JK)