State Police Thank Community For Generous Support Of Holiday Charities

January 4, 2018

The Michigan State Police Brighton Post says an annual holiday collection event was once again successful in providing for local families in need.



The Michigan State Police (MSP) partnered with both Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army over the past holiday season in an effort to provide for families in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties. Participating MSP troopers were able to collect 622 toys at the Brighton Post for Toys for Tots collection and 1,432 non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army at the annual Stuff the Blue Goose event in Washtenaw County. Two patrol SUV vehicles and a trailer were utilized to deliver the toys, which filled the Brighton Post’s lobby.



Post Commander F/Lt. Joel Allen says they “…thank everyone who donated to the continued effort to serve Michigan residents, and help community members build stronger relationships with police.” Pictured is Tpr. Twietmeyer. (JK)