Howell Chamber Hosting Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast

January 4, 2018

The economic future for 2018 will be the topic of a breakfast gathering next week hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Dr. Robert A. Dye, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist for Comerica Bank, will present his forecast for the coming year, including state and national economic trends at this month’s gathering of Good Morning Livingston. Dye leads the Comerica Economics Department, which provides research and analysis to the bank and its customers, as well as business leaders and policy makers throughout the country. He is also a former director of the National Association of Business Economics and is a member of the Economic Advisory Committee of the American Bankers Association.



Good Morning Livingston is set for Monday, January 9th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township from 7:30 to 9am. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)