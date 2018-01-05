Pinckney School Board Looks To Fill Vacancy

Following a resignation, the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education is looking for a new member.



Trustee Paul Samways turned in his letter of resignation December 21st, making it effective December 31st. According to Superintendent Rick Todd, Samways cited professional demands as the reason he was stepping down, saying he no longer felt he could devote the time necessary to be an active and effective board member. Todd said Samways letter praised the board and district for, “…making great strides over the past five years” and was confident they are on the right path moving forward, “…in both momentum and leadership.”



The Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education is now considering applications to fill the vacancy. Whoever is appointed will serve through November of this year and then would need to seek election to the board. Applicants must be a resident of the district and registered to vote there, be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen. Anyone meeting those qualifications and that is interested in being considered is asked to submit an application to Todd. Applications are available on the district’s website, a link for which is below.



Applications must be received no later than 4pm, Tuesday, January 16th. The Board of Education may then interview finalists in open session at the regular board meeting to be held on Thursday, January 25th at 7pm, at which time the board anticipates making an appointment. (JK)