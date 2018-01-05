Brighton Police Looking For Church Vandals

January 5, 2018

A local church was vandalized earlier this week and police are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible.



Brighton City Police say that officers were dispatched at about 8:15 Monday evening to St. Patrick Catholic School for a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint. Upon arrival, they found the North East Corner of the building spray painted with red and black paint. After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, officers were able to obtain photos of the two white males that were seen walking from the Brighton Library lot, crossing Orndorf Drive and up the main driveway to the school. That image is posted at whmi.com.



Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 810-227-2700. (JK)