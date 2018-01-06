Man Accused Of Molesting Boys At Birthday Party Found Competent

January 6, 2018

A man accused of molesting young boys at a birthday party in Brighton returns to court this month, after being declared competent to stand trial.



38-year-old Andrew Joseph Arnett of Westland is facing charges in two separate cases in Livingston County, both of which relate to inappropriate contact with underage males. A recent evaluation from the state forensic center found Arnett competent to assist in his own defense. He returns to court January 19th for a pre-trial hearing.



Arnett is accused of sexually molesting at least four boys under the age of 13 at a birthday party in Brighton last January. He is facing five counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes in that case.



During interviews with children that attended the birthday party, police learned that other children may have been victimized by Arnett in a separate incident in Hamburg Township in June. Those allegations resulted in additional charges of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes in a second case. (DK)

