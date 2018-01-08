Sheriff's Office Working To Locate Stolen Trailer

January 8, 2018

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to locate a stolen trailer.



A trailer was stolen from the 7400 block of Denton Hill Road in Tyrone Township sometime between 10:30pm on December 7th and 10am December 8th. It’s described as a 2018 Lightning 14’x7’ enclosed trailer.



Anyone with information regarding the theft is being asked to contact Detective Don Welch at the Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7930 or dwelch@livgov.com. A flyer with the VIN number of the trailer is attached. (JM)