Brighton City Council Chooses Planning Firm

January 7, 2018

The Brighton City Council has chosen a planning firm, but says don’t get the idea that it has ditched the Livingston County Planning Dept.



Council Thursday, on a unanimous vote, approved hiring Giffels Webster of Detroit for auxiliary planning services. Since Giffels Webster is already under contract to develop the new Master Plan, council decided it would be more practical and cost-effective to utilize its services. City Manager Nate Geinzer emphasizes that the city will continue to utilize the services of the County Planning Dept. for the majority of its planning services and Giffels Webster will be used as an additional planning tool for the city.



Geinzer says that with the city in the midst of formulating a new Comprehensive Master Plan, a number of steps it will be taking will require updates to the zoning ordinance in order to implement its short-and-long-term goals, and thus, the need for additional planning services. Also, the city will need outside professional planning services to facilitate the types of development that are being sought.



The company will be used on an as-needed basis for guidance on ordinance and land use revisions, special planning studies and similar services. The City budgets each year for consultants and currently has funds that will be used to begin some of the work. (TT)