Nominations Sought For Volunteer Awards

January 8, 2018

The Livingston County United Way is asking the public to nominate people and organizations whose efforts have made a major impact over the past year.



The deadline is Wednesday, January 31st to nominate an individual, student, or youth organization to be honored at the United Way’s Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Breakfast. There are several potential categories for nominees. The Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to an individual whose service to the United Way went above and beyond normal volunteerism during the past year. The Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award is meant for a local person who has been dedicated to volunteerism over the course of years.



The United Way will also present a Young Person of Distinction Award to a local youth for outstanding service and leadership in the community, as well as the Youth Organization of the Year Award. Nominations are also being sought for the Randy Rudisill Business of the Year Award, which will be presented to a local for-profit business that shows a commitment to community.



Information on how to nominate people or organizations for these awards can be found through the link below. (JK)