Gas Main Break Prompts Road Closures In Brighton

January 8, 2018

A gas main break has forced a road closure in the City of Brighton.



Brighton Police advise that Oakridge Drive will be closed near Rickett Road and Woodlake Drive for a few hours while the break is fixed.



Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until repairs are complete. Updates can be found on the City of Brighton Facebook page. (JM)