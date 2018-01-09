Community Scholarship Program Open To High School Seniors

Community scholarships are being offered to high school seniors in Livingston County, along with teacher classroom grants.



Up to ten scholarships of $1,000 each are available for Livingston County high school seniors as part of First National Bank’s 2018 Community Scholarship Program. The scholarships are available to local students regardless of whether they attend public, private or charter schools, or are home schooled, to continue their academic or vocational education.



Again in 2018, five teacher classroom grants of $250 will also be presented as part of the scholarship program. The selection criteria focuses on academics with a minimum 3.0 GPA required, community service participation, a written essay, recommendation letters, and challenges, if any, overcome to graduate.



Scholarship applications are available online at www.fnbh.com, local branch offices or from high school counselors. An application is also attached. Completed applications are due by March 9th and the recipients will be announced at the various schools scholarship events and at a dinner hosted by First National for the recipients, their family and invited guests. The teacher classroom grants will be selected as part of the scholarship process so no application is necessary.



Officials say staff and community leaders are involved in the selection process and the scholarships benefit the future leaders of the community, adding the grants help local teachers with their important work. More than $250,000 has been provided since the program inception. (JM)