Brighton Board of Education Elects Officers for 2018

January 9, 2018

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting Monday night. And, as such, the annual election of officers took place, with the result being just one change from last year.



Andy Burchfield was again elected to serve as president, Dave Chesney as vice president, and Roger Myers as secretary. The one change was that Bill Trombley was chosen on a 4-3 vote as board treasurer, replacing Ken Stahl, who remains on the board as a trustee.(TT)

