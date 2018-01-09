Aviation Museum Again Offering Free Youth CAD Courses

January 9, 2018

A computer training course in aircraft part design will be offered at a Livingston County museum beginning next month.



The Warbirds of Glory Museum in Brighton is dedicated to mentoring the community’s youth to encourage those that are passionate about aviation. The museum is based around a WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber that was recovered in Fairbanks, Alaska by the museum’s leaders and brought back to Livingston County for restoration. The museum’s youth mentorship program will again be offering computer aided design, or CAD, training.



The 4-week SolidWorks CAD Essentials class will take place on Saturdays starting February 3rd. Participants will be trained so that by the end of the course, they are able to examine a B-25 Mitchell Bomber factory drawing and design the same part in CAD. Museum Director Patrick Mihalek says there is a need for designers to recreate drawings in order to make replacement parts for the aircraft.



The course is free and open to 10 students ages 14 to 23. The deadline to register is January 25th. Visit the museum website through the link below to apply, or contact Todd Trainor for more details, 1-810-599-4035, todd@warbirdsofglory.org (JK)