Sheriff's Office Recognized On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

January 9, 2018

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to show support for law enforcement officers.



It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day or L.E.A.D. In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, partnering organizations behind the effort say there is a need to show officers that citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they’ve chosen in public service. Citizens are encouraged to take time to show their support and officials ask that if you see a police officer, thank a police officer - noting a simple thanks goes a long way.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was recognized by State Representative Lana Theis of Brighton Township as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The proclamation recognizes the dutiful service of the Sheriff’s Office and expressed heartfelt appreciation for its tireless efforts to protect the people and property of the Great Lakes state.



A link to information about L.E.A.D. and ways to show support is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)