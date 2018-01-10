Traffic Light Still Slated For Installation On Latson Road At Meijer Store

January 10, 2018

A traffic light is still on track to be installed at a crash-prone area in Genoa Township.



A traffic signal is going up on Latson Road at Hampton Ridge Boulevard, at the Meijer entrance, in part as the result of several deadly crashes over the past few years. It’s very busy area as a result of Grand River traffic, nearby subdivisions, and several businesses and attractions in the area. Genoa Township earlier finalized an agreement with the Livingston County Road Commission, with the two parties splitting the cost to construct a fully functional traffic signal.



Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI earthwork and paving was done in anticipation of delivery of the steel poles and arms some time in February. He says they’re doing a delivery check this week but steel items of this specification typically have 2-3 month lead times. Craine noted they also have a separate agreement for the electronics and that installation. He says they expect to have things running sometime in March, which is why the dirt/paving was done first.



Meanwhile, Genoa Township officials earlier indicated there are future plans to further improve safety around the Meijer entrance and exit ways by widening the pathways. That project would depend on when funds are available, as it would be paid for by Genoa Township. (JM)