Second Highland Township Dog Determined To Be Wolf-Dog Hybrid

January 10, 2018

A second dog owned by a Highland Township family has been determined through DNA testing to be a wolf-dog hybrid.



The dog has been in the custody of Oakland County Animal Control after being surrendered voluntarily following the late November attack on a 7-year-old girl. She suffered deep bite wounds to her neck and trachea, but is now recovering. While three dogs were surrendered, only one of those was involved in the attack itself. It has since been euthanized. The other dog thought to have taken part was shot by the girl’s father. A third, which was determined not to have been involved in the attack and not to be a wolf-dog hybrid, was returned to its original owners in Ohio.



Now that the fourth dog, named Rocky, has been determined to also be a hybrid, officials are considering sending it to an out-of-state animal sanctuary or having it euthanized. It is illegal to own a wolf-dog hybrid in Michigan. Ron Shankin, animal control supervisor, told The Milford Times that while they took tissue samples from all three, only one of the dead dogs was tested to determine its breed, but they can still test the sample from the other if they choose to.



As for Rocky, he says a final determination hasn't been made, but that they will be meeting soon to determine the next steps in their investigation. He said they would likely move quickly, as Rocky has been living in a kennel cage since being surrendered by the family. (JK)