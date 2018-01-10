Rezoning Approved For Barn Property Adjacent To Mueller's Orchard

January 10, 2018

The rezoning of a parcel in Fenton Township has been approved and will allow the owner of a local orchard and farm the opportunity to expand.



The Fenton Township Board of Trustees met Monday and approved a request to rezone a parcel of land on Linden Road from single family residential to agricultural. A barn is located on the property next to Mueller’s Orchard. Both parcels now have the same zoning.



The property was originally part of the parcel with the orchard 100 years ago, but had been split, rezoned, and sold different times throughout the years. Mueller bought it when it became available again to protect his orchard. One of the major features of the property is a barn nearby the orchard, which Mueller plans to recondition and move the orchard’s petting zoo inside. That would also give visitors an opportunity to see what a working barn used to be like. Facebook photo. (JM)