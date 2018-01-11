3-on-3 Basketball Fundraiser To Benefit BAS Families In Crisis

January 11, 2018

A fundraiser for an organization helping families in-need within the Brighton Area Schools district is asking those capable to lace up their high tops and take to the court.



The first annual Bruce Ritter Winter Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is coming to the Brighton High School Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 17th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the I Will Right Now Foundation. The foundation provides financial assistance to Brighton Area Schools students, families, and employees who are battling life threatening medical conditions. The idea for the foundation came from Scranton Middle School teacher Carrie Harbrecht wanting to do something to help keep her husband’s memory alive after he passed away from cancer. “I will right now” was his mantra, along with being kind, helping others, and doing what he could to pay things forward. In the year I Will Right Now has been operating they have supported several families facing hardships in ways like helping with mortgages, rent, home repairs, and even trips.



Early registration for the basketball fundraiser is underway. Teams of 3 or 4 that sign up by this Saturday will receive a tournament t-shirt for each team member. The cost to participate is $40 per team and everyone is guaranteed to play at least 2 games. There are boys and girls divisions for grades 3 through 12 along with an 18 or older adult division. Deadline to register is February 3rd. For more information on I Will Right Now, to nominate a family for assistance, or to sign up for the tournament, visit their website through the link below, or contact Keri at 810-333-5397, or send an email to chris@iwillrightnow.com. (MK)