Trio Charged In Local Restaurant Break-Ins Headed To Trial

January 11, 2018

20-year-old Michael Tournier and 22-year-old Wyatt Marshall, both of Marion Township, and 21-year-old Taylor Schulte of Howell Township, are charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and possession of burglar’s tools. Tournier and Schulte were both recently bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court, joining their co-defendant, Marshall, who was bound over last month.



Authorities say the trio broke into the Pizza's Champ and Arby's restaurants in Genoa Township on November 27th. Tournier is a former Pizza's Champ employee, while Marshall used to work at Arby's. Schulte is said to have driven the getaway car. Tournier, Marshall, and Schulte are also charged with third-degree retail fraud for allegedly stealing a crowbar from the Genoa Township Walmart and using it to break into Arby’s.



Sgt. Chris Schmidt of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office connected the retail fraud incident to the restaurant break-ins after watching surveillance video from Arby’s and Walmart. The video showed the suspects entering the store shortly after 2am and stealing the crowbar. It’s believed they had already robbed Pizza's Champ, where they stole a safe. Some of the money from the robberies was recovered, although just how much was stolen overall remains unclear.



All three suspects return to court for pre-trial hearings later this month. (DK)