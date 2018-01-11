Person Extricated After Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-96

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a multi vehicle accident on I-96 with extrication in Brighton Township.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Department were dispatched shortly before 4pm to the crash that involved two pick-up trucks and a sedan on westbound I-96, west of Kensington Road. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI a sedan lost control and hit two pick-up trucks. He says the sedan then went into the median wall of the freeway and firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life.



Evans says two patients were transported to hospitals by Livingston County EMS with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The third driver was uninjured. A witness indicated the driver of the sedan lost control and possibly over-corrected, hitting the two trucks in the process. Evans says the sedan was totaled, possibly one of the trucks as well, and there a fair amount of damage to the other truck.



Two lanes of westbound I-96 were shut down initially during the extrication, and the middle lane was re-opened until wreckers arrived. Crews were able to clear the scene in about an hour, with assistance from the Green Oak Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police. (JM)