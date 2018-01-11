Brighton District Library To Host 10th Annual Preschool Open House

January 11, 2018

Parents and families are being invited to an annual preschool open house at a local library.



Parents interested in preschool for their young child are being invited to the Brighton District Library’s 10th annual Preschool Open House this Saturday. Those interested can stop in to meet with local preschool representatives and learn about the programs available in Livingston County. Several preschools, agencies and businesses related to young children will be present for the event. Organizers say preschool is a big step for parents and being able to talk with representatives from many schools in one spot saves time and allows parents a chance to find the best fit for their child.



This Saturday’s open house will run from 10am to 1pm at the library. Further information is available in the attached release. (JM)