Celebrity Dance Competition Coming To Benefit Local Seniors

January 13, 2018

Local celebrities and business leaders will be taking to the dance floor for a fundraiser benefitting Livingston County Catholic Charities. The annual Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition will be taking place this year on March 3rd at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. 5 teams of two are currently selecting their songs and working on dance routines with coaches to help raise money for Catholic Charities.



Team #1 is Lynne Smelser and Michael Gackler. Team #2 is Tracy Patterson and Brandon Cathey. Team #3 consists of Kelly Roth and Eric Guerin. Dancing as Team #4 will be Leslie and Sam Johnson. Team #5 is made up of Peggi and Michael Bourke.



Beginning February 11th, snippets of each team’s dances will be available online along with the opportunity to vote on a winner for $5 per vote. The dance team that collects the most votes online and at the competition will receive the Community Favorite award. A panel of judges will award the Overall Dance Competition trophy at the event. Dance team voting donations will support Catholic Charities’ Outreach Programs for Senior Citizens. Last year, this fundraiser helped the charity serve over 1,000 seniors who were struggling to meet their daily needs. The event will also feature a dinner, raffle drawings, an honoring of community star Dian Shields, a cash bar, a special performance by The Dance Project, and more.





Tickets and tables can be purchased online now at www.livingstoncountycatholiccharities.org. Sponsorships and tickets can also be purchased by phone by calling 517-545-5944. R.S.V.P. by February 23rd. (MK)

