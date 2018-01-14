Williamston Man Re-Appointed To State Boundary Commission

January 14, 2018

A Williamston man with a law enforcement background has been reappointed to a state commission.



Governor Rick Snyder recently announced the reappointment of Michael Rice to the State Boundary Commission. Housed within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the State Boundary Commission considers petitions at adjudicative sessions and public hearings, and evaluates statutory criteria and evidence submitted on the record. The three-member board has the authority to recommend the approval or denial of a petition. Snyder thanked Rice for his willingness to continue serving in the important role. Rice currently serves as a client education specialist for Straightline. He retired from the Michigan State University Police Department as the assistant chief of police after more than 43 years of service.



Rice will serve a three-year term expiring November 15th, 2020. His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)