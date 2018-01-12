Hartland Family Winterfest Coming To Heritage Park

January 12, 2018

With or without snow, Hartland Township’s annual winter festival promises fun for the whole family. Winterfest 2018 is scheduled to take place at Heritage Park off of M-59 on Saturday, January 27th. The event begins at noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony serving as a celebration to improvements made to the park, like the installation of the new pavilion. This family friendly event is packed with things to do and is free to all who attend.



Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain said he was personally excited to the ice carving demonstrations. He said “If you get out and see the ice carvings and what these people can do with a chunk of ice and a chainsaw, it’s amazing. A couple years ago, maybe last year, somebody had a big engraving of a big eagle, like the Hartland Eagle; it was absolutely beautiful.”



Other activities include an ice-less ice rink with free skate use, KnockerBall, Ice Bowling, and Tundra Volleyball. There will be photo opportunities with live reindeer, face painting, a bonfire, and much more. The HERO Center will be serving up food for free, instead, asking for a donation. The event concludes with fireworks after sundown.



Fountain said the community’s anticipation for this year’s Winterfest has been amazing, and that they’ve already received thousands of dollars more in sponsorships than last year. For more information, and a complete list of activities, visit the Winterfest page on the township’s website, http://hartlandtwp.com/hartlandfamilywinterfest/ (MK)