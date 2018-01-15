Grant Funds To Support Local Homeless Housing & Service Programs

January 15, 2018

A local homelessness planning agency will benefit from recently announced grant funding.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded nearly $70.3 (m) million to support 296 homeless housing and service programs in Michigan. The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care is a federally mandated body responsible for planning and coordinating services for homeless and those at risk for homelessness.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care will receive $231,017 – which HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph Galvan says represents over a $12,000 increase. He tells WHMI the funds provide critically needed housing and supportive services for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.



The funding for the local agency is lumped into different categories, with the bulk dedicated to scattered permanent supportive housing sites. Other funds will go toward a rapid rehousing program, permanent housing, a planning project and a Homeless Management Information System. Efforts are very collaborative locally and the housing continuum spans from prevention programs to emergency shelter and services to transitional and supportive housing to affordable housing. The supportive services help ensure the housing is maintained.



More information about the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee is available through the link. (JM)