Police Nab Serial Burglar From South Lyon

January 13, 2018

A serial burglar has been apprehended by authorities after getting caught breaking into a business.



The South Lyon man was wanted in connection with up to 22 break-ins at businesses over the last month and a lengthy investigation resulted. West Bloomfield Police say plain clothes officers from West Bloomfield, Novi, and Farmington Hills arrested the man this past week as he broke into a hair salon on M-59 in White Lake Township. Police were watching the suspect, followed him to the salon, and witnessed him throw a brick through the window to gain access. When he came out, police were waiting. He was taken into custody and police believe the man was committing the crimes to feed a drug habit.



West Bloomfield Police say it was a great partnership and effort by the officers involved. Investigators from various departments throughout Oakland County worked together on the case and were eventually able to identify the suspect. The suspect is expected to face charges in connection with various break-ins at businesses in Wixom, Lyon Township, Novi, Commerce Township, West Bloomfield, and Farmington Hills. (JM)