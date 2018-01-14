$50,000 Grant Awarded to The Bridge High School in Brighton

January 14, 2018

The Brighton Area Schools has been awarded a $50,000 STEM grant for the Bridge Alternative High School. STEM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. There has been a concerted effort across the U.S. to train young students in STEM subjects, which are crucial in preparing them for success and the jobs of the future.



The STEM program is a competitive grant from the Michigan Dept. of Education’s MISTEM Advisory Council. It was created by the Michigan Legislature in 2015 to make recommendations that will help make Michigan a world leader in STEM education. Brighton Area Schools’ Assistant Supt. of



Instruction Laura Surrey says the grant will be an opportunity to bring STEM curriculum and a STEM culture to Bridge students through Project Lead the Way. That is one of the council's approved STEM programs and a program already in use in Brighton for grades K-8. Surrey says the grant will be used to purchase the project modules and kits and the required ipad/chromebook devices and carts. Bridge students will be introduced to PLTW during the remainder of the school year.



The focus will be on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math principles, as well as project based learning, critical thinking skills, and collaborative learning. Surrey says the goal is to give students a highly structured, unique learning experience that will foster their interest in STEM fields and STEM learning.(TT)

