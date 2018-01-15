Marchers Brave The Cold Sunday In Milford To Honor Dr. King

January 15, 2018

Marchers braved the cold Sunday to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.



This year marked the 13th annual MLK March in downtown Milford organized by the Huron Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee to honor the legacy of the civil rights activist. The planning committee responsible for the event consists of volunteers aged anywhere from middle school students to senior citizens.



Nearly 200 people gathered at Prospect Hill where several local students opened the event by singing the national anthem. The marchers then proceeded to make their way through downtown Milford while Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech played throughout the march. Many citizens also carried signs promoting equality and peace. The march ultimately ended at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center, also known as The SHAC, where everyone was welcome to view MLK related art pieces, hear award-winning essays from Milford school students, enjoy free food and beverages, and listen to music.



Committee Chairman Isaac Perry told WHMI he was pleased to see the progression of this event since its inception in 2005. He explained when the first MLK March was planned, many were skeptical if the event would be a success due to Milford being a primarily white community. After 13 years, the event continues to draw big crowds.



Events honoring Martin Luther King will also be held today from 4pm to 7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend as the committee helps prepare meals for families in need and send positive letters to elderly patients who are in medical recovery. The event will be taking place at The SHAC. You can find details through the link below. (DF/JK)