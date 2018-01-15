Woman Found Passed Out In Car During Snow Storm

January 15, 2018

A South Lyon woman is facing charges after her car was found stopped at an intersection last week during a snowstorm, while she was passed out at the wheel.



South Lyon Police say they were called out just after noon on Friday to the area of Liberty and Warren streets, after a city DPW worker out plowing snow reported a silver Ford Taurus was stopped in the street with its hazard lights on. The driver was passed out and the front window down. Upon arrival, officers found the car running with both driver and passenger windows all the way down. The female driver, later identified as a 35 year old city resident, was passed out behind the wheel while a large amount of snow had accumulated inside the car.



The woman had to be physically shaken before awakening, at which point officers noticed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. She denied she had been drinking and said had been on her way to work when she became stuck and then passed out. One of the officers asked the woman about a pipe on the front seat console, which she admitted she had used to smoke crack purchased in Detroit the night before. She also admitted to using heroin. The woman was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence of Narcotics, Possession of Heroin/Crack and Drug paraphernalia. A small baggie of suspected heroin was located during a subsequent search of her car.



A blood draw was later conducted in the booking room of the South Lyon Police Department by paramedics with Huron Valley Ambulance, with the samples then sent for further analysis. After sobering up, the woman was released pending results of the tests. (JK)