South Lyon City Council To Consider Applicants For Open Seat

January 16, 2018

An open seat on South Lyon’s City Council could be filled this week.



Council is expected to review, interview, and discuss applicants interested in the position at a special meeting this Thursday at 7:30pm at City Hall. Mayor Dan Pelchat has said Council may even choose someone to fill the vacancy at the meeting.



Rather than appointing the candidate from the last election with the next highest number of votes, City Council decided to open the spot up to applications. Those were due last week and Pelchat says ideally, Council is looking for the “ultimate utility player.” Pelchat says they are also looking for someone with the city’s interest as a priority, who is open to different ideas, and able to bring their own ideas to the table.



The opening came as a result of the resignation of Councilman Joe Ryzyi, who left the position for family and job commitments. Pelchat says Ryzyi did a great job and wished him well, adding that whoever steps in will have big shoes to fill. (DK)

