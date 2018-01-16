South Lyon City Council Exploring Options To Get Budget Done

January 16, 2018

The South Lyon City Council will discuss options to aid in preparing the budget as the city manager remains on leave.



City Manager Lynn Ladner is currently on a leave of absence due to what was described as a “serious health issue”, which is expected to last until sometime in February. The Michigan Municipal League recommended five potential interim managers but Council wasn’t impressed as many were from out of the area or state. Police Chief Lloyd Collins has since been named acting interim city manager in Ladner’s absence and Council approved a 25% pay increase for Collins for the increased duties. Council is looking at possibly hiring retired South Lyon Community Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Jim Graham or potentially someone from a Southfield firm to assist in preparing the budget. Those options are expected to be discussed during the next city council meeting on January 22nd.



The City is dealing with some pressing budget issues that have been repeatedly discussed by over the course of several meetings and members have expressed a need for a plan to deal with unfunded pension liabilities. In addition to getting the 2017-2018 budget done, the City needs to engage in negotiations with three employee labor unions and make a shift to a defined contribution pension plan for new hires. (JM)