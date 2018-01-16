Volunteers Sought For 10th Annual Pink Party

January 16, 2018

The Pink Party is once again planning to take over downtown Howell, and volunteers are being sought to help make the night a success.



This will be the 10th year that businesses across the downtown take part in the party by providing food, drink, giveaways, and special deals to anyone who purchases a passport to the event. This year’s party is set for Thursday, June 14th with all proceeds going to breast cancer research and awareness at the St. Joseph Mercy Health System.



Volunteers are being sought for a variety of positions, including Committee Chairs for Queen of the Night, Publicity, Sponsorship, Decorating and Escorts. Those interested in participating can attend an organizational meeting this Thursday, January 18th at The Frontal Lobe in Howell at 6pm. For more info contact the Pink Party @ 1-810-623-1181. (JK)