Coon Lake Road Closed Between Bull Run & Rafferty Roads

January 16, 2018

A portion of Coon Lake Road is closed in Iosco Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Coon Lake Road between Bull Run Road and Rafferty Road has been closed at the drain, located just west of Rafferty Road. Access to properties east of Rafferty Road will be from Dutcher Road. All properties west of 7245 West Coon Lake Road will be from Bull Run Road.



Old age and corrosion are to blame and replacement materials have been ordered. The Road Commission says the replacement schedule will be determined on delivery of materials and weather, and could be as much as a couple of weeks. (JM)